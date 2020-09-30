Short Interest in Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Drops By 41.2%

Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 930,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,737.5 days.

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

AKRTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Aker Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; offshore wind farm planning, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services; and riser solutions for water depth and environmental conditions.

