Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Grows By 141.3%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the August 31st total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

