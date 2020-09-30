Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SHZUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shizuoka Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shizuoka Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHZUY remained flat at $$71.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138. Shizuoka Bank has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $77.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include current deposits, savings deposits, deposits at notice, time deposits, negotiable certificates of deposit, and other deposit products, as well as various loans and credit cards.

