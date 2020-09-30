ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $2,818.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.85 or 0.05081550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033712 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.