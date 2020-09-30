Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Update

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Severn Bancorp stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,115 shares during the period. Severn Bancorp comprises 3.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 5.47% of Severn Bancorp worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Severn Bancorp stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Severn Bancorp has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $78.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.