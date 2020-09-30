Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) Short Interest Up 92.9% in September

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seneca Biopharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Seneca Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNCA opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.03 and a current ratio of 24.03. Seneca Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 138.92% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.

About Seneca Biopharma

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

