Semafo (TSE:SMF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.77. 940,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,830,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$6.00 price target on Semafo and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07.

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

