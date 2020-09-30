Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.27. Seelos Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 64,533 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

