Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEEL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

