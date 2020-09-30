SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 72.7% in September

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SECOM LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of SOMLY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.48. 6,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.44. SECOM LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.23.

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. SECOM LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SECOM LTD/ADR will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About SECOM LTD/ADR

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

