Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cross Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after buying an additional 1,089,349 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 911,215 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after acquiring an additional 806,809 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 696,642 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 485,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.