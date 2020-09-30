Scry.info Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $140,182.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $140,182.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00264794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.01614567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00175144 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.