Scotiabank Trims Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Target Price to $27.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 117.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 236,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,518. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.