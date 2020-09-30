Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SCF opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Wednesday. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 171.17 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The company has a market capitalization of $162.79 million and a PE ratio of 19.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

