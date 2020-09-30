Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SCF opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Wednesday. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 171.17 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The company has a market capitalization of $162.79 million and a PE ratio of 19.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.
Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile
