Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.31). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.57) to ($5.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.37) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.93. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,446. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,375. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after buying an additional 1,465,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

