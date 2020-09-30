SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €138.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €138.09 ($162.46).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) on Friday, hitting €134.16 ($157.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €135.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $160.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.