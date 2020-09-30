Santa Fe Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SFEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santa Fe Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SFEG) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santa Fe Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,171. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Santa Fe Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Santa Fe Gold Company Profile

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits.

