SALT Market Cap Achieves $4.36 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $14,433.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, IDEX and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.01644476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00176578 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gate.io, ABCC, AirSwap, Binance, IDEX, Upbit, Liqui, OKEx, Huobi, LATOKEN, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

