Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $11.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 11,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $993.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,375 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 12,935,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 285,371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,067,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,683,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,565 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

