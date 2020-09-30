Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL) Trading Up 20%

Saint Jean Carbon Inc (CVE:SJL)’s share price was up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 379,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 94,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.78.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company primarily explores for graphite and molybdenum properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

