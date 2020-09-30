Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $50.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RHP. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. 2,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.