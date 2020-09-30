RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.16. RTG Mining shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $104.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get RTG Mining alerts:

In other RTG Mining news, insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 16,760,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$901,717.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,990,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,990,091.59.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.