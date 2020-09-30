Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,750 by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,801.28 ($23.54).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 956.50 ($12.50) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,210.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.79.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.