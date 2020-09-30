Royal Bank of Canada Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $63.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,557 shares of company stock worth $356,959 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

