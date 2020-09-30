Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Sector Perform

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $93.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.37.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $91.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markston International LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 128.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,009 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 804.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

