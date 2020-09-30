Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

Rock Tech Lithium Inc (CVE:RCK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.65. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 2,450 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $23.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 41 leases and 283 claim units covering 5,762 hectares of area located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.