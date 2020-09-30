Robotina Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Robotina token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Robotina has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $791.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00091900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.76 or 0.01615629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175779 BTC.

Robotina launched on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Robotina can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

