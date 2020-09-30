Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Robert Half International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $1,797,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. 11,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,055. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

