Robert Charles Kopple Purchases 111,500 Shares of Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) insider Robert Charles Kopple purchased 111,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$49,467.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,124,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,386,222.62.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 85,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,919.34.

On Monday, August 24th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 25,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

Shares of Velocity Minerals stock opened at C$0.45 on Wednesday. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts predict that Velocity Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

Velocity Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties internationally. The company has an option to acquire interests in the Rozino and Ekuzya projects, as well as regional exploration in the 163 square kilometers Tintyava property located in Bulgaria. Velocity Minerals Ltd.

