Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 20th

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 183.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of RVSB opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $68,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

