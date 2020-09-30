Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,100 by Credit Suisse Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,763.08 ($62.24).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,712 ($61.57) on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 47.02 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,175 ($67.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,762.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,312.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

