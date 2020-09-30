Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading 30.8% Higher

Rio Silver Inc (CVE:RYO) shares traded up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,925,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,652% from the average session volume of 109,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

Rio Silver Company Profile (CVE:RYO)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Niñobamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in southeast of Lima in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru; and the Gerow Lake property, a base metal project located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.