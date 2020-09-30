RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $25.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

