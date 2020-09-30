Reviewing Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) & Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

65.8% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Repro Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 18.99 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -513.55 Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 13.61 $560,000.00 $0.01 718.00

Repro Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -10.29% -12.88% -6.83% Repro Med Systems -0.20% 11.65% 9.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tandem Diabetes Care and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 10 0 2.71 Repro Med Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus price target of $113.86, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.63%. Given Repro Med Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.