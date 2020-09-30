Reviewing Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Emerge Energy Services (NASDAQ:EMESQ)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Smart Sand alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smart Sand and Emerge Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 1 2 1 0 2.00 Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Sand currently has a consensus price target of $2.28, indicating a potential upside of 74.30%. Given Smart Sand’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Sand and Emerge Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $233.07 million 0.24 $31.62 million $1.07 1.22 Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A

Smart Sand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerge Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Smart Sand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and Emerge Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 9.56% 12.12% 8.18% Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smart Sand beats Emerge Energy Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.