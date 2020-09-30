Reviewing OncoCyte (OCX) and Its Competitors

OncoCyte (NYSE: OCX) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OncoCyte to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OncoCyte and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 0 0 0 N/A OncoCyte Competitors 342 865 1083 100 2.39

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 1.24%. Given OncoCyte’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OncoCyte has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte’s peers have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A -$22.43 million -3.25 OncoCyte Competitors $346.45 million -$16.01 million 97.19

OncoCyte’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% OncoCyte Competitors -971.44% -311.53% -44.15%

Summary

OncoCyte peers beat OncoCyte on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

