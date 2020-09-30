Reviewing Kodiak Sciences (KOD) and Its Rivals

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kodiak Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A -$47.37 million -47.42 Kodiak Sciences Competitors $661.51 million $117.32 million -5.04

Kodiak Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -30.09% -24.12% Kodiak Sciences Competitors -3,865.74% -95.75% -41.46%

Risk and Volatility

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kodiak Sciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Kodiak Sciences Competitors 1512 4553 9059 408 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.37%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidate include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases. The company's early research pipeline include KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

