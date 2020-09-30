Reviewing Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) & Its Rivals

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ: GRIN) is one of 51 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Grindrod Shipping to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grindrod Shipping and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping Competitors 690 1586 1516 61 2.25

Grindrod Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 195.40%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 82.67%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping Competitors -11.46% 1.37% 1.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A -3.52 Grindrod Shipping Competitors $414.84 million $15.08 million -1.32

Grindrod Shipping’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping’s peers have a beta of -5.62, indicating that their average stock price is 662% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping peers beat Grindrod Shipping on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

