Reviewing DBUB Group (OTCMKTS:DBUB) & Conn’s (OTCMKTS:CONN)

DBUB Group (OTCMKTS:DBUB) and Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Conn’s shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of DBUB Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Conn’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DBUB Group and Conn’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBUB Group N/A N/A N/A Conn’s -1.05% -1.56% -0.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DBUB Group and Conn’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBUB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Conn’s 0 4 1 0 2.20

Conn’s has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 66.51%. Given Conn’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conn’s is more favorable than DBUB Group.

Risk & Volatility

DBUB Group has a beta of 7.42, suggesting that its stock price is 642% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conn’s has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DBUB Group and Conn’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBUB Group $2.88 million 0.28 $2.79 million N/A N/A Conn’s $1.54 billion 0.20 $56.00 million $1.92 5.60

Conn’s has higher revenue and earnings than DBUB Group.

Summary

DBUB Group beats Conn’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBUB Group

DBUB Group Inc. does not have significant business. The company intends to franchise and operate restaurants, and catering facilities. The company was formerly known as Yosen Group, Inc. and changed its name to DBUB Group Inc. in October 2018. DBUB Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges. Its stores also provide consumer electronics comprising LED, OLED, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, smart televisions, gaming products, and home theater and portable audio equipment; and home office products that include computers, printers, and accessories. In addition, the company offers short- and medium-term financing to its retail customers; and product support services, which comprise next-day delivery and installation services, credit insurance products, product repair services, and repair service agreements. As of March 26, 2019, it operated 125 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virgin. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

