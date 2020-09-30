Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KOAN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,650. Resonate Blends has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.