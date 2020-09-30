Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TNP)

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $7.42 on Monday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.69 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

