Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Accenture Plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $224.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.54. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,433 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 805.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 153,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

