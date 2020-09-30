Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.12). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BLI traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,184. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

