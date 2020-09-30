Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.12). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BLI traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,184. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.