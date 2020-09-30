Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Raised to $75.00 at BWS Financial

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BWS Financial from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.94% from the company’s current price. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $50.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

