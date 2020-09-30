Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,909. Renasant has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Renasant by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Renasant by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Renasant by 3,188.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Renasant by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNST. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

