Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Trading Down 10%

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 789,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,188,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

