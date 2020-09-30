Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.47. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of ($5.73) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,084. The firm has a market cap of $850.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 156,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.