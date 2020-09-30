Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.47. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of ($5.73) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,084. The firm has a market cap of $850.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 156,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.