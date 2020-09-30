RealTract (RET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $138.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One RealTract token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. RealTract has a market cap of $1.10 million and $138.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealTract has traded up 55.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.01617996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00176250 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

