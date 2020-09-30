RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to announce sales of $292.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.91 million. RealPage reported sales of $255.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

RealPage stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,506. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 95,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $5,987,693.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,990,912.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $6,683,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665,937.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,158 shares of company stock valued at $22,518,451 over the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RealPage by 570.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in RealPage in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RealPage in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in RealPage by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

