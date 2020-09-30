Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Raised to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

RC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

RC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,585. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $600.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 529,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ready Capital by 37.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 462,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 1,192.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 1,387,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ready Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 849,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

